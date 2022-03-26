Living in the heart of Amsterdam for 181.50 euros per month. Including gas, water and light. Impossible? Not for a woman who has worked at the Victoria Hotel for most of her life. In 1987 she rented a house from her employer for a fixed price. Now she still lives there. Much to the chagrin of the new property owner, who wants her to pay a normal rent. Or even leave.

