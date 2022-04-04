Ukrainian war, on the blocking of imports of gas and oil from Russia “Italy will not back down”. Luigi Di Maio said this, underlining that our country “has never vetoed any kind of veto on sanctions packages and we will not place any veto”. For the Foreign Minister, who is in Zagreb for the Upper Adriatic Trilateral, “the atrocious and tragic events in Bucha show that not only is the war not over, but that the intensity and atrocities of this war continue to to increase”.

According to reports from Ukraine, in Bucha there were “410 dead civilians and children used as human shields”, continued the minister. Italy, with its partners, will continue to provide the International Criminal Court “with all the evidence they need to prove to the end and to find all those responsible for these war crimes”, added the minister.

Italy in the European context will continue to act “firmly” with respect to what Vladimir Putin’s Russia is implementing in Ukraine, but also asks the European Union to “speed up all the procedures and initiatives that are needed to protect families and businesses”. In this regard, “the price cap, the maximum ceiling on the price of gas, even more so if imports from Russia are stopped, it is important that it is established as soon as possible”, Di Maio then stressed. Furthermore, “we need a compensatory fund to help European families and companies that are paying for the impact and cost of this war”. According to Italy, Di Maio continued, the EU must “react firmly as soon as possible with the fifth sanction package against Russia, especially after the Bucha events, and work more quickly also to protect families and businesses”.

The Foreign Minister then reiterated that “the Italian government is willing to make its own contribution to the peace process, as reiterated by President Draghi in his conversation with President Putin”. “In this regard – he continued – I would like to recall the extraordinary effort of the European Union, which in this crisis has moved from the very beginning in a cohesive manner, adopting unprecedented measures. The visit to Kiev of the President of the European Parliament Metsola last April 1st it is only the latest, concrete gesture of solidarity in support of the Ukrainian people “.

The “torture chamber in Bucha? It is a worldwide shame. We are seeing terrifying images, in Bucha horrors have been committed against the Ukrainian people, against defenseless civilians. Italy will guarantee all necessary support to the International Criminal Court also through the EU for the ascertainment of these crimes and their perpetrators. Putin’s war, which we strongly condemn, must be put to an end, a de-escalation is needed immediately. We are all condemning, no ifs and buts, these atrocities, ”Di Maio said, commenting on the news of the discovery of a torture room that would be used by the Russians in Bucha, Ukraine.

“The images of the Bucha atrocities have left us dismayed. Those responsible will have to account for what happened,” said the foreign minister. “Our firm support for Kiev has resulted in the full application of the sanctioning regimes against Moscow and the adoption of financial, military and humanitarian assistance measures”, recalled the head of the Farnesina. “For all these initiatives we move in close collaboration with our main international partners, exploring every negotiation path that leads to an immediate cease-fire,” he added.