Berlusconi: “Unacceptable military aggression from Russia”

The Russian attack against Ukraine is “an unacceptable military aggression”. Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi said this in a telephone connection to the “Green is popular” congress. We “together today – said Berlusconi on the phone with Gianfranco Rotondi – support the Draghi government, the government of emergency and national unity that we first wanted and which must last until the end of the legislature to complete the good work it has done. so far and to face the disastrous effects of the Ukrainian crisis on the energy market and on the raw materials market “. The Ukrainian one, continued Berlusconi, is “a crisis in the face of which we have a double duty: to work for peace and to do our part with the Atlantic alliance, with the West, with Europe to put an end to a truly unacceptable military aggression “.

According to what Repubblica writes: “It took Silvio Berlusconi 38 days to publicly censor the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So far the former prime minister had kept silent, limiting himself to voting – with 616 other colleagues – the resolution condemning the war approved by the European Parliament “. And now many point out that Berlusconi did not mention Putin in his condemnation.

Those phone calls from Berlusconi to Putin, the second unanswered

And, Repubblica continues, Berlusconi “tried to assert his good relations with Vladimir Putin, that friendship consolidated in dozens of institutional meetings and leisure stays at Villa Certosa or in the Russian President’s Dacia on the Black Sea. There are two phone calls made by Berlusconi to the head of the Kremlin. The first in the days immediately preceding the attack on Moscow. The second phone call is more recent, it dates back to about ten days ago, in the midst of the escalation of the war. But in this case the president of the Russian Federation did not respond “.

