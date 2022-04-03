In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the author of the series “Ghamm Island”, Abdel Rahim Kamal, said that he violated what he was accustomed to by presenting works that tell about the lives of some people in the villages of Upper Egypt, southern Egypt, and went to the atmosphere of the Red Sea coast, to spin a fictional story , dyes it a heritage character, as its events take place in a time that goes back 100 years.

Kamal revealed glimpses of the elements of suspense in the series, which has already begun, including that life in the quiet village is affected by the entry of expatriates and contribute, in addition to greed in the human soul, and differences between brothers, in turning this safety into chaos, and the arrivals change its features and heritage.

traditional look

The series “Ghamm Island” is shown over a period of 30 episodes, and its makers have worked hard to make the actors’ clothes and decorations reflect the atmosphere of 100 years ago, which gives the work an attractive character due to the viewers’ nostalgia in the old customs and clothes.

Mai Ezz El-Din returns to the television screen after an absence through the series, where she presents a gypsy character named Sundus, who belongs to a tribe of Roma who come to Egypt from the deserts and have their own lives, and conflicts revolve around obtaining her love.

The series brings together a constellation of stars such as Tariq Lotfi, Fathi Abdel Wahab, Riad Al-Khouly, May Ezz El-Din, Wafaa Amer, Abdel Aziz Makhyoun, Ahmed Amin, and directed by Hussein El Miniawy.

Tariq Lotfi, Fathi Abdel Wahab and Abdel Rahim Kamal had previously met in the series “Cairo Kabul”, which revolves around terrorist groups, last Ramadan.

Series that deal with life in the villages of Upper Egypt, attract high views because they present customs and traditions, some of which have disappeared in the cities under the pressure of modern life. However, some see them exaggerating the dose of violence and conflicts they present, and do not reflect the reality of all the people in these villages.