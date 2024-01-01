Ukrainian military shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 58 times over the past 24 hours, killing five civilians and injuring 14 more. This was reported on January 2 by the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to war crimes by Ukraine.

“Over the past 24 hours, the representative office has recorded 58 incidents of firing by the UFU (armed formations of Ukraine. – Ed.). Information was received about the death of five civilians in the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk and the Central City district of Gorlovka. 14 civilians were injured of varying degrees of severity in the Voroshilovsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk,” the message on the Telegram channel says.

In addition, it is noted that during the shelling, 45 residential buildings were damaged in the Voroshilovsky and Budennovsky districts of Donetsk, as well as in the Nikitovsky and Tsentralno-Gorodsky districts of Gorlovka, in addition, 23 civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) produced 226 units of various ammunition.

The day before, on January 1, the mayor of Gorlovka, Ivan Prikhodko, announced that a civilian had died as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The head of the DPR Denis Pushilin said that two victims of the shelling of Donetsk by the Ukrainian army are in moderate severity in medical institutions, another 11 people received outpatient care. He also emphasized that the purpose of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ shelling was to cause as much harm as possible to the civilian population of the city.

On the night of January 1, Pushilin reported a massive shelling of Donetsk by the Ukrainian military using multiple launch rocket systems. The city center, Kalininsky and Budennovsky districts came under attack. It became known about four dead and 13 injured.

Izvestia published a video of the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on the center of Donetsk – the Voroshilovsky district. Residential buildings, cars, and a school were damaged. The walls of administrative buildings and the chess school were cut by shrapnel. The blast wave blew out windows from residential buildings.

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova called the Kiev regime a terrorist beast for shelling Donetsk. She emphasized that once again the fire was directed at civilians.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Putin announced on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.