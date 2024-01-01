Damage caused by the earthquake in Japan, which led to a strong tsunami warning. | Photo: EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN

After registering an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale and spending hours under tsunami alert, the west coast of Japan is out of risk of suffering the impact of giant waves, Japanese authorities reported on Monday afternoon (1). The country is still trying to measure the damage caused by the disaster that occurred in Ishikawa Prefecture, which left 4 people dead and dozens injured.

It was expected that waves of up to five meters could reach the country's western coast, however, authorities now say that the waves should not exceed one meter. In addition to Japan, Russia and South Korea had also issued a tsunami warning.

Hours after the earthquake in Japan, the Southern California, in the United States, was also hit by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale, according to information from the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor was felt in the coastal part of Orange and Los Angeles counties, around 8:27 am (1:27 pm Brasília time), according to the USGS – which indicates a low probability of casualties and damage. The risk of a tsunami has also been ruled out, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden offered Japan “any help” needed to recover from the damage caused by the earthquake.