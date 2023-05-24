





02:13

After the end of the fighting in the streets of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian Army carried out a counteroffensive in the surrounding regions to try to retake control of the surroundings of the city. Our special envoy Catalina Gómez Ángel accompanied the 57th brigade, which operates in the north of the destroyed city and has had to pay a high human cost in the process of creating a “tactical fence” and confining the Russian troops.