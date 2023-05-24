













When this patch is installed, the system software becomes version 11.17.0-50. As almost always this publisher and developer only says that it is a ‘stability update’ which improves the average user experience.

According to a well-known data miner, @OatmealDome, this update the basic parameters of the Nintendo 3DS, the application on which the eShop works and the browser of the system.

It even has an improvement for the console’s Home menu, although that only applies to the United States.

but others affirm that brings something else. To the extent that it breaks the functionality of the tools used by hackers to run pirated games.

Those who already have this software installed on their Nintendo 3DS have no problem. But if someone wants to hack your console in the future then it is best not to install this patch.

In the case of those people who do not have the slightest intention of modifying their laptop in an unauthorized way, they can proceed without problem.

What this story shows is that Nintendo is not going to stop updating this system even though the eShop is no longer available.

[Nintendo 3DS Firmware Update] Version 11.17.0-50 was released for all regions. The patch notes only contain the usual “stability” line. According to @ylws8bot, System Settings, eShop app, and Internet Browser were updated. For US-region 3DSes, the HOME menu was also updated. https://t.co/W43PIAvGeR —OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) May 23, 2023

This company has always protected its intellectual property and is not going to stop doing so despite the fact that the Nintendo 3DS is no longer their priority.

The problem for some players is that these types of updates ruin the preservation efforts of the software that was released on this platform.

It’s a debate that’s still very much alive, and it’s not just about the digital store on the N3DS, but also on Wii U and other platforms.

What makes preservation efforts worse is that many games don’t have physical counterparts. They only came out digitally and there was never any intention for them to be on card.

And in some cases, the companies behind them no longer exist or the rights to their creations are in legal limbo. Many hope that things will improve in the future with current stores and that they will continue in the future, such as the one for Nintendo Switch.

