bTV: refugees from Ukraine who arrived in Bulgaria were outraged by the living conditions in the buffer center

Ukrainian refugees who arrived in Bulgaria were outraged by the living conditions in the buffer center in Elhovo and staged a riot. This is reported by the Bulgarian TV channel bTV.

A group of 35 Ukrainians, including 12 children, arrived in a European country about a week ago. Refugees “protested” about being placed in metal cabins and complained about “uncomfortable” living conditions. According to them, they were promised that they would stay in Elhovo for several days, but for now they are staying there.

According to the channel, the Ukrainians want to be settled in a recreation center as soon as possible. The head of the Yambol region, Georgy Chalkov, said that the refugees would remain in the buffer center until the points for their accommodation were determined.

Refugee dissatisfaction

Labor migrants from Ukraine complained about the difficult working conditions in Poland and the unfair attitude of employers. According to 18-year-old Ukrainian Roman, who works in Gliwice, employers calculated money from foreigners for a lunch break, although the salary is already low: they pay 15-16 zlotys per hour, about 160 (1,800 rubles) a day. For PLN 300 per month, employees are provided with a hostel with conditions on the floor, in a room for four there is only a bed.

In Britain, refugees from Ukraine faced difficult living conditions. They have to register as homeless with the local authorities due to the refusal of some landlords to accommodate a large number of people. In addition, thousands of Ukrainians are forced to live in residential premises intended for one person. Families with children find themselves in such conditions.

In turn, the Ukrainian refugee Fuad Wehbe complained that the status of a temporary resident in Canada, because of which he cannot find a decent job, “causes him pain.” According to the man, more resources are needed to get a job, despite financial support from the Canadian government.

In addition, refugees note a sharp increase in the cost of living. According to them, in Ukraine they have less expenses for rent, house, food and clothing.

Patience running out

On November 2, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that more than one million refugees from Ukraine were registered in Germany. To support them this year, the German authorities will allocate an additional 1.5 billion euros.

The head of the German CDU party, Friedrich Merz, said that Ukrainian refugees “milk” Germany, taking advantage of the benefits provided. The politician clarified that the situation has turned into “social tourism in Germany and back”, when migrants enter the country, receive benefits and leave home with money.

The problem is getting worse, more than a million refugees are literally “milking” the state Friedrich Merz head of the German party Christian Democratic Union (CDU)

Residents of Poland are unhappy because of the benefits for Ukrainian refugees. Polish sociologists published a report in which they noted that the Poles have lost priority in access to benefits and public services (health, education). At the same time, Ukrainian refugees in Poland “get what patiently waiting Poles can only dream of: a place in a kindergarten or a nursery, a visit to a specialist doctor.”

Poland has already spent 5.5 billion zlotys (over a billion dollars) to help Ukrainian refugees. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country, 4.1 billion zlotys were spent from the refugee aid fund – this is the cost of benefits, transport, accommodation and food. In addition, there are social and family benefits, which include benefits in the amount of PLN 300 for each Ukrainian or PLN 500 for an adult with a child.

The government believes that the country cannot afford large-scale payments, and against this background, it decided to tighten the law on the stay of Ukrainian refugees in the country. They are obliged to cover part of the cost of their own maintenance and have limited access to social benefits.