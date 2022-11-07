The influencer Aida Domènech, known as Dulceida, upon her arrival at the presentation of the documentary series ‘Dulceida al naked’, on November 2 at the Capitol cinema in Madrid. MARSHAL (EFE)

It will never cease to amaze me how proud the influencers by being recipients of whatever “brand equity” pays their bills. I will never stop wondering why they machine-gun the respectable with the filler words “one hundred percent”, “reach the top”, “immense potential”… Reach the top of no one knows where, or for what. The influencer it is a mask that promotes the vicissitudes of a diffuse design. The influencer it is not known where it goes. Perhaps that is why Dulceida cries, because in the race in which she participates there is no finish line, and perhaps she does not know that it is John Trent at the end of the mouth of fear. What Dulceida knows —and the documentary repeats it to us over and over again— is that she is tired of working. The labor burn works better if she is covered in tinsel.

Dulceida has been a pioneer in her field. Her “fashion sense” could not be more coarse and predictable, but she has managed to connect with normal people, with the girls who have wanted to live her life as network stars (movie stars sounds already expired). And Dulceida goes to therapy (in 2022 it is essential) and says that she feels lonely and sad, although what we see on screen is a bunch of satellites that live for her (or so it seems). Aida Domènech is, all of her, the song Lucky by Britney Spears. She is not successful in networks until she cries on screen saying that “networks are not as beautiful as they seem.” The Prime Video documentary makes you see Dulceida more human, but it doesn’t tell anything. It doesn’t count for anything because behind Dulceida there is business, strategy, but no discourse. Just a normal girl who had the happy idea to open a Fotolog in time.

