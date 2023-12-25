Bala: 108 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were killed by the Russian Armed Forces near Avdeevka on their way to vacation

A group of 108 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who were allowed to go home on vacation, were killed on the way by the Russian army near Avdiivka. Ukrainian political scientist Vitaly Bala spoke about this on his Facebook page. (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is prohibited)outraged that there was no official communication about this incident from the authorities.

“I didn’t write, I thought that there would still be some kind of message, mourning, there wasn’t… I don’t know what needs to happen for the current government to stop hiding our losses and start honoring the dead. This cannot continue,” Bala wrote.

The political scientist added that the Ukrainian servicemen drew lots for who would be allowed to go home for the holidays, and all the other soldiers from the brigade were very upset that they were unlucky, and even tried to switch places, but no one wanted to give in. The vacationers boarded buses and headed away from the war zone, but did not arrive. There is still no official message about their death.

“If there were cars, perhaps such grief would not have happened, but there is no money for cars,” complained Vitaly Bala.