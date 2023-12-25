The head of the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Jahja al-Sinwar, is confident of victory two months after the start of Israeli ground operations in the coastal strip. In a letter to Hamas Politburo Chairman Ismail Haniya and other members of the body, Sinwar wrote on Monday, according to Hamas: “The Qassam Brigades (Hamas' armed wing) are waging a bitter, brutal and unprecedented battle against the Hamas Israeli occupation forces.” According to the news channel Al-Jazeera, Islamic Jihad also announced on Monday that it would continue fighting in response to the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.

Sinwar claimed that heavy losses of life and equipment had been inflicted on the Israeli army. The Qassam Brigades attacked at least 5,000 Israeli soldiers, killing a third, seriously injuring another third and permanently incapacitating another third. These figures clearly contradict the information provided by the Israeli armywhich reports more than 150 Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas's Gaza chief concluded by claiming that the Qassam Brigades had “crushed” Israeli troops and were in the process of crushing them. This representation also contradicts the situation. Sinwar wrote, the armed wing of Hamas will not submit to Israeli conditions.

Sinwar may have been responding to reports of an Egyptian proposal to end the Gaza war. Hanija was recently in Egypt with a delegation for talks. He is considered the foreign head of Hamas and lives in Qatar.

According to reports, the exiled Hamas political leadership is already holding talks behind the backs of the two Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip, Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, about how the Gaza Strip and the West Bank should be governed after the end of the war. Israel wants to specifically kill Sinwar and Deif, who are believed to be the masterminds of the massacre on October 7th. They are believed to be hiding in the underground tunnel network in the south of the Gaza Strip.