US President Joe Biden is ready to “give” Ukraine to Russia in order for Moscow to stop moving closer to China. This was stated by political scientist Alexander Lazarev on the air of the NASH TV channel.

“The Americans are making concessions to the Russian Federation so that it does not merge with China. They are ready to give up Ukraine and want to give it up. Biden has repeatedly said: “We will never fight for you.” Then there will be a war between the forces of NATO and Russia, and this is a nuclear war, ”the political scientist said.

According to Lazarev, the Americans are no longer interested in Kiev due to changes in foreign policy guidelines. The political scientist added that earlier Washington used the strategy of Zbigniew Brzezinski to contain Russia as a continental power. Now, Lazarev notes, the White House is determined to fight China.

“Since 2018, when they failed to implement this project. They realized that the main threat is already China. And Ukraine has become simply a non-priority for US foreign policy, but has remained profitable for companies that earn money here, ”concluded Lazarev.

According to the expert, currently Ukraine for this reason wants to go under the protectorate of Great Britain.

On February 8, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that U.S. sanctions on Russia for “invading” Ukraine could also affect the Chinese economy if Moscow supports it.

On Feb. 3, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US has tools to influence Chinese companies if they try to soften the effect of sanctions against Russia.

Western politicians and media representatives have been spreading numerous speculations in recent months about possible Russian aggression against Ukraine. The Russian side has repeatedly denied statements about the alleged “invasion” of Kiev.

On January 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia was not going to start a war with Ukraine, and Western countries and the United States were “hysterically” developing the topic of a threat from the Russian Federation instead of forcing Kiev to comply with the Minsk agreements.