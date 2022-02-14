Ukraine, the war of the skies has already begun. “From Monday, insurers will stop covering flights”

Tension grows in West of an upcoming Russian attack in Ukraine: British insurance companies, which reinsure other international companies in the sector, have informed all owners of global aircraft that the insurance coverage for aircraft in Ukraine will cease to operate within 48 hours.

The Russian agency writes it Ria Novosti, citing industry sources relaunched by the Ukrainian specialized portal Strana.ua Owners of private jets have confirmed that they have received the message. “No planes will take off from Ukraine by about the middle of Monday, “a source said. The action of insurance companies would lead to one de facto closure of Ukrainian airspace.

Kiev for its part it recommended the airlines of do not fly over the airspace above the Black Sea – where the Russian fleet carries out maneuvers with more than 30 ships – between 14 and 19 February as it is a “potentially dangerous area”. A measure taken after the Russia, last week, it released a similar notification for pilots for precisely these dates.

Crisis Ukraine, Kiev aims to keep airspace open: 600 million allocated

In the meantime, however, he has also promised to keep his open airspace despite the fear of an imminent Russian invasion. “The airspace over Ukraine remains open, the state is working for prevent risks for air carriers “, the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure said.

The government had to publicly react after the Ukrainian airline SkyUp had made it known that a flight covering the route between Madeira and Kiev had to land at Chisinau, Moldovabecause the Irish company that owns the plane had banned him from flying over Ukrainian airspace.

The government in Kiev, acknowledging that some companies “have difficulties with the fluctuations of the insurance markets, therefore convened a meeting – present the State Aeronautical Service of Ukraine, UkSATSE, the international airport of Borispol and Ukrainian airlines – to calm the airlines and seek a solution. At the end, and after an extraordinary meeting of the executive, the premier Denys Shmyhaltherefore announced the allocation of nearly 600 million dollars “to ensure the safety of flights to Ukraine for insurance and leasing companies”.

The Ministry of Infrastructure has also ensured that most airlines will continue to operate without restrictions. Currently I am 29 foreign airlines operating flights from 34 countries to Ukraine. There Dutch KLM on Saturday, “after a thorough security review”, he announced that “will stop flying to Ukraine “.

After all, no one has forgotten the tragedy that occurred in 2014 when the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, with 298 people on board, it was shot down in eastern Ukraine by a Russian Buk missile launched from pro-Russian separatist territory, as evidenced by the evidence presented in the Dutch trial.

