Western media talked about Ukrainians preparing to repel Russian aggression on the line of contact in Donbass. Frontline reports published The sun and Politico…

The publications urge the inhabitants of Europe to recall the “forgotten conflict” against the background of reports from foreign news agencies about the alleged future Russian aggression and invasion of the territory of Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers declare their readiness to win or die

The Ukrainian military interviewed by The Sun emphasized their readiness to “fight to the end” despite the overwhelming technical and quantitative superiority of the Russian troops. “For us, this is a struggle that we must not lose: for the right to live as free people in Western Europe,” a Ukrainian officer told a British journalist.

The hero of the Politico report, also a Ukrainian military man, told the journalist that “Russia has always sought to seize Ukraine.” “They have always destroyed our land, our people,” he says. Another soldier said that despite seven years of war, there are still “many good Ukrainians” living in the territories not controlled by Kiev, who need to be supported. Another soldier said that in the event of an invasion, Russia would face a guerrilla war “worse than in Chechnya.”

West accused of inaction

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, told Politico that the West “is dancing to the tune [президента России Владимира] Putin “. He criticized the lack of reaction of Western countries to the issuance of Russian passports to residents of the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass (DPR and LPR). The official also said that Putin does not recognize Ukraine as an independent state and wants to destroy it. According to Danilov, the West’s ignorance of Russian aggression against Ukraine creates a dangerous precedent and could provoke a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Brigadier General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Anatoly Shevchenko told The Sun that if Russian troops seize Ukraine, “all of Europe will recognize the smell of war that we have been constantly smelling for eight long years.” “We will never be slaves and will fight until our last breath and our last bullet to stay free,” he said.

Tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border have been growing for several months

On December 1, Ukraine began to pull troops into the Donbass. According to Maria Zakharova, spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, more than half of the entire composition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is located in the region. Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, linked this with the fact that Russia plans to attack the republic in late January or early February, for which it has concentrated more than 92 thousand troops on the border.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that “any future aggression against Ukraine will have a high cost and political and economic consequences for Russia.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow is not hatching any aggressive plans. “It is absolutely wrong to associate any movements of the RF Armed Forces across the territory of our country with such plans,” he stressed.