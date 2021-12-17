Pfizer’s pill against Covid-19 also arriving in Italy. “We hope and hope that Pfizer’s antiviral pill arrives and probably will” in January. Thus the Undersecretary for Health, Andrea Costa, guest of ‘L’aria che tira’ su La7 commented on what was said by Guido Rasi, consultant to Commissioner Figliuolo, regarding the arrival, at the beginning of the year, of treatments with anti -Covid. “We need to reflect: let’s talk about treatments and to be able to do them you have to take Covid, I prefer not to take it and today the only weapon we have is the vaccine“. Thus the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa, guest of ‘L’aria che tira’ on La7, commented on what was said by Guido Rasi, consultant to Commissioner Figliuolo, regarding the arrival, at the beginning of the year, of treatments with anti-Covid pills.

Read also

The anti-Covid pills will soon arrive in Italy too. “Probably since January. “Guido Rasi, former director of the European medicines agency and today consultant to the commissioner for the Covid-19 emergency Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, anticipates to ‘Buongiorno’ on Sky Tg24.” The EMA has given the green light, the drug of the Pfizer seems very useful compared to Monlupiravir, “he concludes.