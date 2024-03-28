In Ukraine, explosions are heard in the vicinity of Kharkov. The publication “Public” reported this on March 28 in its Telegram channel.

Channel correspondents reported the first explosions at 15:57. Half an hour later there were repeated calls.

“Explosions were heard again in Kharkov, probably outside the city,” Obshchestvennoe reported.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on this information.

On the night of March 28, the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, reported explosions. Then, according to the information on the online map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, an air raid alert was announced in the Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk and Sumy regions. The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment.

Russian troops in October 2022 began to strike military command and control facilities and related energy and communications facilities in Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean Bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.