In the midst of the diplomatic crisis that broke out in the last few hours between Argentina and Colombia on behalf of some statements by President Javier Milei about his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petrothis Thursday the statement was made known by an official close to the Argentine president who would seek to tone down the tone.

This is Manuel Adorni, the presidential spokesperson of Argentina, who stated in an interview with the program Do you see her?from the television channel of that country All News: “We appeal that the differences between Javier Milei and Gustavo Petro do not affect relations”.

This after the Government of Colombia ordered this Wednesday the expulsion of diplomats from the Argentine Embassy in Bogotá, in response to new offenses by Milei, who he called “terrorist murderer” of Petro in an interview with the channel cnn in Spanish.

Adorni's statements would seek to calm the waters in the crisis between both countries.

“Milei's position was always the same, he always referred to Petro's past, he confirmed what he said several times about him”said the spokesperson, who added: “We always appeal that the differences, of an abysmal distance between the ideology of Petro and that of Milei, do not affect the relationship between the peoples.”

We always appeal that the differences, of an abysmal distance between the ideology of Petro and that of Milei, do not affect the relationship between the peoples.

Milei referred to Petro as a “murderer and terrorist” in an interview with the US network cnn in Spanish in which he also called his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, “ignorant.”

The interview will be broadcast next Sunday but the channel released some progress this Wednesday.

In that sense, the Foreign Ministry assured in its statement this Thursday that “on behalf of the Government of Colombia, repudiates statements made by Mr. Javier Milei, president of Argentina (…) in which he expresses himself in a degrading manner against the first leader of the Colombians, the respected Mr. Gustavo Petro”.

“This is not the first time that Mr. Milei offends the Colombian president, affecting the historical relations of brotherhood between Colombia and Argentina,” recalls the Foreign Ministry.

He also points out thatThese and other previous expressions by the Argentine president “have deteriorated the confidence of our nation, in addition to offending the dignity of President Petro, who was democratically elected.”.

And, certainly, this is not the first scuffle between Milei and Petro, located at ideological opposites, but it is the furthest time this crisis has gone, since the expulsion of diplomatic personnel is a measure rarely used by the Colombian Government. .

The most recent case that can be remembered was the expulsion, in December 2020, of two diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Bogotá accused of “activities incompatible” with their position for, supposedly, carrying out military intelligence tasks.

Constant quarrels



On January 26, the Government of Colombia called its ambassador in Argentina, Camilo Romero, for consultations, after Milei said that Petro “is a murderous communist who is sinking” the country.

The Foreign Ministry detailed on that occasion in a statement that these statements, made in an interview with journalist Patricia Janiot, “ignore and violate the deep ties of friendship, understanding and cooperation that have historically united Colombia and Argentina” and that is why it called, “immediately, to consult with Ambassador Camilo Romero.”

One month later, on February 24, The Colombian Government once again expressed its “strong rejection” of what it described as “irresponsible statements” by Milei for a new offense against Petro, whom it referred to as “a plague.”.

On that occasion, the Colombian television channel NTN24 He approached Milei as he left the annual convention of the American right held in National Harbor (Maryland), where he was supported by former US president Donald Trump.

When asked by a journalist what he thinks of Petro, Milei said: “That he is sinking Colombians, that is, that he is a lethal plague for Colombians themselves.”

The relationship between Petro and Milei has never been good and even since the latter was a presidential candidate, The Colombian president attacked him for his derogatory comments about socialists, comparing his ideas with those of Hitler.

During the last Argentine electoral campaign, Petro openly supported the social network “.

Furthermore, the Colombian head of state has compared Milei to the dictators Jorge Videla, of Argentina, and Augusto Pinochet, of Chile, something for which he was also criticized at the time.

