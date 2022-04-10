Sensational double for Mitch Evans. The Jaguar New Zealander replicated Saturday’s success by triumphing again on Sunday, a historic milestone as no driver in the history of the category had ever managed to win two consecutive E-Prix on the same track. Evans preceded Jean-Eric Vergne to the finish line, the new world leader, in a race that saw the retirement of the previous holder of the world leadership, Edoardo Mortara.

At the start, the whole group passes unscathed to the dreaded curve 7 at the end of the climb below the Square Colosseum. The leading positions therefore remain unchanged, with Vergne preceding Dennis, Lotterer and Evans. After about 15 minutes Edoardo Mortara attacks Da Costa in the middle of the group, but is blocked by the Portuguese on the wall. The Italian Swiss manages to continue, but at the end of the same lap he collides with the wall outside at the last corner, damaging the rear axle, being forced to retire due to the loss of engine power. At the same time, Antonio Giovinazzi also stops on the track, causing the Safety Car to enter.

The safety car re-enters after just one lap and the race continues normally, with the ranking being upset by the activation of the only Attack Mode granted by the race direction, lasting 8 minutes. The various leaderboards activate the extra power with the exception of Evans, who saves energy by letting himself be overtaken by direct rivals. about 10 minutes from the end Oliver Rowland stops in the escape route of curve 14, causing the new entry of the Safety Car which regroups the group. At the restart Evans is therefore forced to immediately activate his Attack Mode to be able to exploit it to the full and during the activation he moves back to fourth position. The New Zealander, however, is irrepressible and immediately overtakes Vergne on the outside of turn 4. On the next lap, in the space of a few corners, the Jaguar standard bearer also overtakes Frijns and Lotterer, taking the lead and never letting go until the finish line.

Two minutes from the end, an accident between Sam Bird and Nick Cassidy puts an end to the race for both of them and causes a new entry of the Safety Car. The race resumes in time for the last lap, but the positions remain unchanged. So Mitch Evans wins in front of Vergne and Frijns, the latter on the second podium of the weekend. To record the extraordinary seventh place for Oliver Turvey with the NIO, after starting from the last spot on the grid.

Formula E leaves Rome with Vergne as the new leader of the World Championship, but Evans climbs up in the standings, with a tally of 50 points after only one point collected in the first three races. The next appointment will be in three weeks on the historic streets of the Principality of Monaco.

Position Pilot Team Gap 1 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing 2 Jean Eric Vergne DS Techeetah 0.58 3 Robin Frijns Envision Racing 1.07 4 André Lotterer Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 1.73 5 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 3.63 6 Pascal Wehrlein Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 6.08 7 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 Formula E Team 7.66 8 Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing 7.77 9 Sebastien Buemi Nissan E.Dams 9.41 10 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team 10.11 11 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 Formula E Team 10.20 12 Maximilian Gunther Nissan E.Dams 11.29 13 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon Penske / Autosport 12.11 14 Antonio Felix Da Costa DS Techeetah 13.19 15 Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 13.79 16 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing RIT 17 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing RIT 18 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team RIT 19 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing RIT 20 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing RIT 21 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing RIT 22 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon Penske / Autosport RIT