Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (l) and US President Joe Biden at a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. © Andrew Harnik/AP/dpa

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine is traveling to Washington for the first time since the beginning of the war in his country. There, the US President promises further support for Kyiv – “as long as it is necessary”.

Washington – US President Joe Biden sees Ukraine’s fight for freedom against Russia as part of a broader conflict – and has pledged US support to Kyiv “for as long as it takes”.

The fight in Ukraine is “part of something much bigger,” Biden said. “The American people know that the world would certainly face worse consequences if we stood by in the face of such blatant attacks on freedom and democracy and the fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Biden said during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the white house.

The United States would continue to support Kyiv with all its might – as long as it was necessary, Biden promised. “You will never stand alone,” he assured. “The American people have been with you every step of the way, and we will stand by your side as long as it is necessary.” The United States and its allies were committed to helping the brave Ukrainian people defend their country against Russia – how however long that will take.

Biden: Nato and the EU have never been so united

“I don’t see any reason to believe that support will wane,” Biden said. He has never seen NATO and the European Union so united. “And I don’t see any signs that that’s going to change. We all know what’s at stake here – the idea of ​​sovereignty, the UN Charter,” the President said.

Biden accused Russia of using “winter as a weapon”. Moscow is targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure during the coldest and darkest season. Russia lets the people in Ukraine starve and freeze. “This is the latest example of the egregious atrocities being committed by Russian forces against innocent Ukrainian civilians, children and their families.”

Zelenskyy to Americans: “I wish you peace”

Zelenskyy again thanked his American colleague for supporting his country. Zelenskyy said he considered his visit to Washington “historic” as the US and Ukraine have now become true partners and allies. He also thanked the latest military support package. The included Patriot anti-aircraft system will protect Ukraine’s airspace from further “terrorist attacks” by the Russian military on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Then Zelenskyi addressed the American people with emphatic words. “I wish you peace,” Zelenskyy said in English when asked what his message to the American people was. He wished that the people of the United States could see their children live and grow up, that they could follow them going to university and having children of their own. Peace is the most important thing. “We are really fighting for a common victory against this tyranny,” Zelenskyy said. “And we will win.” Of that he is sure.

The US is Ukraine’s main ally. They support the country in defending against Russia’s attack with military equipment and money, among other things. On the occasion of Zelenskyy’s visit, the United States announced another military aid package worth 1.85 billion US dollars (around 1.7 billion euros). Also included is a Patriot battery. The air defense system is likely to complicate Russia’s missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. dpa