WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House on Wednesday with renewed assurances of U.S. support amid Russia’s continued assault on Ukraine.

“First of all, thank you,” Zelenskiy told Biden in an Oval Office meeting. “It is a great honor to be here.

The Ukrainian president, who said he wished he had visited the United States sooner, thanked the president, Congress and ordinary Americans for their support during the war.

He presented Biden with the Ukrainian Cross for Military Merit, presented by a captain of a Himars rocket unit, to which the honor had been bestowed in the first place.

“Well, it’s not deserved, but it’s appreciated,” Biden said, pledging to give the Ukrainian captain a coin of command of an American battlefield in Iraq, where his son Beau fought.

US-supplied Himars rocket systems proved critical to Ukraine’s August counter-offensives that drove the Russians out of Kharkiv and then Kherson last month, bolstering Ukraine’s strategy to target Russian command and control centers, logistical routes and ammunition depots.

Biden also pledged to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capability, particularly its air defense. “That’s why we are going to provide Ukraine with a Patriot missile battery and train its forces to be able to use it accurately,” he said.

“You are the man of the year,” Biden told Zelensky about Time magazine’s decision to put the Ukrainian president on its cover this year.

Biden also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “escalating his attacks on civilians” and trying to “use winter as a weapon”.

Zelenskiy arrived on the White House’s south lawn in a black Chevrolet with tinted windows, wearing his signature olive green blouse and cargo pants. He stood between Biden and his wife, Jill, for a photo, and then Biden put his arm around him as he guided him inside.

Zelenskiy said he would talk with Biden to strengthen Kiev’s defense capabilities against Russia’s devastating invasion.

The Ukrainian leader will still go to Congress, on Capitol Hill, to address a joint session of the US Senate and House of Representatives.

