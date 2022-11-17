The Ukrainian Foreign Minister announced today, Thursday, that Ukrainian experts have arrived in Poland to participate in the investigation aimed at identifying the source of the missile launch, which killed two people.
“Our experts have arrived in Poland. We hope that they will quickly arrive at the scene of the” accident “in cooperation with the Polish regime forces,” Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
In turn, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the participation of Ukrainian experts in the investigation of the missile strike on Polish territory is governed by the rules of international legal assistance.
“If the guests from Ukraine want to have a look at the ongoing investigation, then it will be possible to show it to them, as it was shown to me today,” Duda said on Thursday after visiting the damaged site in the village of Bertsvodov.
“But when it comes to actual participation in the investigation, and access to documents and information, then it will indeed require certain contractual rules, with regard to international law and international agreements,” he added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that experts from his country would be allowed to participate in the investigation, noting that approval had been received from Poland.
