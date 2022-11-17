The milk It is one of the foods in the basic basket, it provides various necessary nutrients. Due to the importance of milk in the diet, the Federal Consumer Attorney (PROFECO) conducted a study on lactose-free milk. This type of milk is intended for people who do not have lactose tolerance.

A was made study of 17 brands of skimmed milk that are sold in the Mexican market, the results of the study were published in number 544 of the Consumer Magazine.

In this study it was determined that the milk that is marketed under the name of the 19 Brothers, is not really milk because it is mixed with vegetable fat.

The Official Mexican Standard establishes that there are two Mexican brands that do not comply with lactose elimination processes and that their density and non-fat solid contents are the minimum required by NOM-155-SCFI-2012.

The main brands of lactose-free milk marketed in Mexico are the Lala brand and of these, those that do not comply with the lactose-free process are LALA 100 Fresca Deslactosada and LALA 100 Fresca Low Carb, these do not comply with the lactose-free process lactose intolerant people can cause health problems.

In general, all milk and milk products analyzed comply with sanitary qualityas well as with the casein content according to the reference standards.

Does not comply with the net content: Querétaro Milk, Whole milk, pasteurized, added with vitamins A and D (Mexico) 1,892 l. It had up to 75 ml less than the declared content.

In each product, commercial information was verified, that the combined milk and dairy products comply with what is indicated in the corresponding official standards; that they comply with the declared net content and nutrients such as protein, fat, carbohydrates and caloric intake (kcal); in addition to the sanitary quality.

Among other considerations, it is recommended to identify whether it is milk or a dairy product, since there are important nutritional differences. It should also be checked that the product purchased is within the expiration date.