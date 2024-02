Sunday, February 4, 2024, 6:20 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

At least 28 people were killed, including a child and nine women, and four others were seriously injured in an attack on the town of Lisichansk, in the Russian-occupied region of Lugansk, attributed by Moscow to Ukrainian forces. The bombing, on…

This content is exclusive for subscribers