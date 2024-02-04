Healthcare | At the Kalasatama health center, a point was introduced where the customer can even measure the heart film on himself

A self-care cube was put into use at Kalasatama health center, where the customer can measure themselves, for example, blood pressure or body composition. The purpose is to make reception visits more efficient.

Helsinki Kalasatama health center has introduced a point where customers can measure themselves, for example, blood pressure, heart rate or body composition.

In the “self-care cube” called Medicubex, customers can take pre-arranged health measurements before visiting the office.

According to the city's press release, the purpose is that when the measurements are done in advance, the professional at the reception will be able to focus better on the customer and the receptions will be more efficient.

Corresponding point was put into use last spring Vuosaari health center. According to the city, it has been perceived as useful by both employees and customers.

In a cubicle at the measuring point, health center customers can measure their blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen saturation, temperature, weight and body composition before going to the reception.

In the booth, it is also possible to measure a thin film of the heart. The measurement takes five minutes, and customers receive a printout of the measurement results without personal information.

The self-measurement point is located in the lobby of the Kalasatama health and wellness center. Its instructions for use can be found next to the device and the staff will help if necessary. The use of points is voluntary for customers.