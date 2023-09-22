The headquarters of the Russian Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol, on the annexed Crimean peninsula, is in flames after being targeted this Friday of a Ukrainian bombing and at least one soldier died in that attackreported Russian authorities.

“Efforts continue to extinguish the fire at the fleet headquarters,” the Russian-installed governor of the Sevastopol district, Mikhail Razvojaiev, reported on Telegram. The Russian Defense Ministry announced, for its part, that a soldier died in the missile bombardment.

“The enemy carried out a missile attack on the fleet headquarters,” Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvokhaiev wrote on Telegram.

The official said that they were checking to see if there were any victims, and added that the debris had fallen near the Lunacharski theater.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ in Russian-occupied Sevastopol is no more. This supposed to be the best protected building in all of Crimea. The Russian air defense in Crimea has failed so epically that I hope for everyone who bought the S-400 kept the receipt for return.… pic.twitter.com/yMfcnQnRLk — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) September 22, 2023

According to the Russian state agency Tass, a large number of ambulances were heading to the scene.

Images on social media showed a building on fire.

Russian authorities also expressed fear of a new attack and urged the population to act with caution.

The headquarters of the Russian naval force in the Black Sea has just suffered a missile attack, in broad daylight in the center of Sevastopol. Ukraine has been intensifying the charge on Crimea for weeks pic.twitter.com/L9077s0viI — Sandro Pozzi (@sandro_pozzi) September 22, 2023

“I ask you to remain calm and not publish photos or videos” of the places, Razvojaiev stressed, indicating that the rescue services were intervening at the site.

“It is possible that there will be a new attack. Do not come to the center, stay inside the buildings. For those who are near the fleet headquarters, if you hear sirens, go to the shelters,” he added in another message.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet is based in the port of Sevastopol, one of the command centers for Russian operations against Ukraine.

AFP