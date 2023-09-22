Board | Finance Minister Purra harshly criticizes SAK: “False, threats”

“I have observed distortions, threats and the promotion of activities belonging to the political opposition,” Riikka Purra, the Minister of Finance and chairperson of Basic Finns, criticizes the wage earners’ movement.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) accuses the central organization of Finnish trade unions, SAK, of, among other things, lying, distorting, and threatening. Purra says this in the press release sent on Friday.

In Purra’s opinion, the employee unions have not been willing to negotiate about the reforms of working life “genuinely and looking for common denominators”.

“I have observed distortions, threats and the promotion of activities belonging to the political opposition,” says Purra in the press release.

The government plans to change the rules of working life in several ways, the first of which is to weaken the right to strike and increase local bargaining. These are discussed in working groups where both employers and employees are represented.

The wage earner side has opposed the government’s intentions. SAK announced on Thursday that it will start demonstrations against the government’s policy.

Actions range from walkouts to various regional protests around Finland. Expressions are seen for three weeks, three days a week.

I bite in his opinion, the leaders of the unions have “clearly either an intentional or unintentional misunderstanding” of the records of the government program.

“I would absolutely not want SAK to march its members into strikes and demonstrations with wrong interpretations of the government program and purely party-political demands.”

For example, he takes the first day of sick leave without pay. The government intends to enact a law according to which no salary would have to be paid for the first day of sick leave.

“There are no automatic cuts to anyone’s sick pay. Such a claim is simply a lie,” says Purra.

However, Purrankaa’s claim is not true, because approximately 11 percent of employees in Finland are outside collective agreements. They would be directly affected by the change, unless they have agreed on the matter in their own employment contracts.

In addition, the collective agreement of some sectors does not agree on sick leave pay. They too are paid for sick time directly in accordance with the law.

Unpaid sick leave days may also come up in all sectors when collective agreements are next negotiated.

I bite in the opinion that the employee unions have made oppositional politics on behalf of the opposition in the actual parliament. Purra says that the Sdp-led opposition has thus gained space to focus on other issues.

“Although the unions’ organic connection to left-wing politics has always been clear, the last few months have taken off even the last masks.”

According to the minister, SAK’s declaration was almost word for word the same as Sdp’s comments on the budget.

Purra ends his press release by saying that cooperation and agreement are needed now. According to him, everyone should be ready for sustainable and responsible decisions.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) has invited the labor market leaders to the prime minister’s official residence in Kesäranta for a discussion next Wednesday. Purra hopes that the meeting would find more ground for trust.