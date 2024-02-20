



02:00

Thousands of Ukrainian women and men have suffered amputations since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion, which will mark its second year on February 24. One of the objectives that the country has set is to provide these people with the necessary support so that they can recover their lives and reintegrate into society. Catalina Gómez Ángel, special envoy of France 24, visited 'Superhumans', one of the centers set up for this purpose.