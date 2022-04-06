“Russia does not deserve to remain among civilized countries” as it is behaving like “a colonial empire that wants to destroy the independence and sovereignty of a country”. The Ukrainian president said so Volodymyr Zelensky speaking to the Irish Parliament saying that “the Russians are destroying millions of Ukrainians”. Zelensky then expressed “gratitude to the Irish government and to each Irishman” for “not remaining neutral in the face of the war unleashed by Russia” and “for having sided with the Ukrainian people”. Speaking to the Dublin Parliament, however, the Ukrainian president asked Ireland to have ” more leadership in the anti-war coalition ” in order to ” convince European partners to implement tighter sanctions against Russia ” . It is necessary, he continued, that “the war machine is stopped in rubles”. Russia, he added, “must be cut off from the global financial system”.

Read also

President Zelensky yesterday asked the UN to expel Russia from the UN Security Council. The world, he said, “has to do with a state that is transforming the veto power in the UN Security Council into the right to kill,” referring to Russia’s right as a permanent member of the Council to veto resolutions.