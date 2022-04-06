Western countries plan to announce new sanctions against Russia on Wednesday after the discovery of numerous bodies of civilians in Buchanear the capital of Ukraine, where bombing continues in regions considered strategic by Moscow.

The sanctions come after the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, who has been asking the international community for days to tighten its sanctions and isolate Russia, intervened before the UN Security Council.

In his speech he asked the UN to act “immediately” against Russia for its “war crimes” committed in Ukraine and called for its exclusion from the Security Council, of which it is one of the five permanent members with voting rights.

Zelensky suggested that this system be reformed and that the “right to veto does not mean the right to kill.”

The new economic and diplomatic sanctions of the United States and Europe will be the response to the images that arrive from Bucha, a town from which the Russian army withdrew a few days ago.

“They dismembered, cut their throats, raped the women and killed them in front of their children,” Zelensky told the UN.

“We had already concluded that Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine and Bucha’s information seems to show more evidence of war crimes,” a US source said.

A Ukrainian soldier stands near a corpse lying on a street in Bucha. Photo: EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

US sanctions will include a ban on new investment in Russia and other measures.

“They are addressed to Russian government officials, their families, Russian financial institutions and state-owned companies,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

For its part, the European Commission proposed this Tuesday to the Twenty-seven to tighten sanctions against Moscow, stopping its purchases of Russian coal, which represent 45% of EU imports, and closing European ports to Russian ships.

But a possible embargo on oil (25% of European purchases) and gas (45% of EU imports) is the subject of harsh discussions between the Member States and Germany has publicly expressed its reluctance.

However, The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, declared on Wednesday that the European Union will have to adopt “sooner or later” sanctions on Russian oil and gas.denouncing the “crimes against humanity” perpetrated in Bucha “and many other cities” in Ukraine.

“I think that sooner or later measures will be necessary on oil and even on gas,” declared the Belgian official before the MEPs gathered in a plenary session in Strasbourg (France).

“Today we express our outrage at the crimes against humanity, against innocent civilians in Bucha and in many other cities. Further proof that Russian brutality against the Ukrainian people has no limits,” he stressed.

More support from the White House

Meanwhile, the White House announced Tuesday that it will give another $100 million in military aid to Ukraine, which brings US assistance to the European country to more than 1.7 billion dollars since the Russian invasion began.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a note that he had authorized, at the direction of President Joe Biden, a further removal of artifacts from the Department of Defense “to meet Ukraine’s urgent need for additional anti-weapon systems.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby specified that these are Javelin anti-weapon missiles, which the US has been supplying to Ukraine and with which he assured that the country has been defending itself “very effectively”.

