“The most difficult situation today” in Ukraine “is in the Donbass”. Thus Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his speech to the nation last night. “The fighting is ongoing in Bakhmut, Popasna and Severodonetsk, where the occupiers are concentrating the greatest part of their activities, slaughtering and trying to destroy everything there. Nobody has literally destroyed the Donbass as much as the Russian army is doing now ”.

“The Russian forces are fighting hard not to give up the occupied areas of the region of Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donbas – added Zelenskiy – In some areas they attack and accumulate personnel and means, strengthening their positions. The next few weeks of war will be difficult. And we need to be aware of that. Yet we have no alternative but to fight … and win. We need to free our land and our people. Because the occupants want to take away not just something, but everything we have. Including the right to life of Ukrainians ”.

Gb: “Russian successes in Donbass only localized”

Russia “has increased the intensity of its operations in the Donbass”, but so far “has achieved only localized successes, in part by concentrating artillery units”. This is what the British Ministry of Defense reports in the usual update on the war in Ukraine.

“Russia has increased the intensity of its operations in the Donbass, while trying to surround Severodonetsk, Lyschansk and Rubizhne. At the moment the north and south axes of this operation are separated by about 25 km of territory controlled by Ukraine,” reports the ministry, which speaks of “a strong Ukrainian resistance”, thanks to which “the effective command and control of this front” has been maintained. “Russia has nonetheless achieved some localized successes, due in part to the concentration of artillery units. Russia’s capture of the Severodonetsk pocket would see the entire Luhansk oblast placed under Russian occupation.”

