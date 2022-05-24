The fourth victory of 2022 was probably one of the most complicated of his entire career for Max Verstappen. The Red Bull standard bearer benefited from Charles Leclerc’s resounding retirement while the Monegasque was quietly in command of the race, but he himself had to overcome a series of unexpected obstacles he encountered along the way. First the error of the ninth lap in curve 4 and then, above all, the infinite failures that characterized the functioning of the DRS wing on the RB18 # 1. Verstappen by radio very clearly expressed his discontent with what was happening on the track, but the team strategists kept a cool head, inventing an intelligent three-stop strategy that allowed the world champion to pass first under the checkered flag anyway. .

Milton Keynes’s brilliant insight into the pit wall was also praised by Max Verstappen’s father Jos, who gave credit to the team. In the traditional race commentary, posted on his son’s website, Jos especially applauded him spirit of “Problem solving” of young bulls. “Red Bull solved the problem in an excellent way. They changed the strategy. The decision to put Max on the softer tire for the second time, in the third stint, gave him a chance to push. In this way they regained the advantage“, Underlined the former Benetton driver, Arrows and Tyrrell. Furthermore, according to Jos Verstappen, the team would finally understand what was the reason for these problems.

“I believe Red Bull has an idea of ​​the DRS system problem. It wasn’t the first time. I trust they will find a solution. This is still a mechanical sport – added Max’s father – and anything can happen. And not just us, as we have seen this weekend too. I’m happy that Max is leading the championship, but next week it could be a different story. Ferrari is very fast, especially in qualifying “warned Verstappen senior in conclusion, giving the appointment to the weekend of the Principality.