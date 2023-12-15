La Repubblica: Ukraine may become bankrupt by March 1, 2024

Ukraine's treasury has less than three months' worth of funds left; the country could become bankrupt by March 1, 2024. This is evidenced by the forecasts of the European Union (EU) and Kyiv, reported Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

According to the publication, an extraordinary meeting of the European Council on this issue will be held in January. It is noted that Hungary’s veto on budget aid to Ukraine could have a devastating effect. In this case, the material says, it will be necessary to look for alternative solutions.

Previously, Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the Chinese Foreign Affairs University, predicted that Ukraine would soon lose in the conflict with Russia without the help of the West.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed a decision to approve 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine. In addition, Budapest refrained from participating in the EU’s decision to begin negotiations with Ukraine on joining the organization.