From: Jacob Koch

“Friends” actor Matthew Perry was only 54 years old. The cause of death is considered to be a ketamine overdose. © IMAGO/Katie Godowski

There was immense sadness when the sudden death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry was announced in October. Now the cause of death is known.

Los Angeles – Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles at the end of October. He was only 54 years old. Now there are details about the actor's cause of death. According to this, the toxicological report from the Los Angeles County Forensic Medicine Institute, which is available, among other things, to the US portal “TMZ” is present, of an “acute effect of ketamine”. Perry's death was ruled an accident in the autopsy report.

Cause of death of Matthew Perry: “Friends” star died from complications from the anesthetic drug ketamine

According to the coroner, Matthew Perry took ketamine infusion therapy to treat depression and anxiety. The anesthetic ketamine is said to have led to overstimulation of Perry's cardiovascular system and respiratory depression – ultimately the cause of death.

However, the report states, the ketamine found in the body at the time of his death “could not have come from this infusion therapy – as the half-life of ketamine is three to four hours or less.”

Perry is also believed to have drowned in the “heated area of ​​his pool” – although this is considered a secondary factor in his death. In addition, coronary heart disease and the powerful painkiller buprenorphine played a role in Perry's death. However, no traces of alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP or fentanyl were found in the actor's blood.

Jennifer Aniston on Matthew Perry: “He had no problems. He was happy.”

Perry's fellow actress and “Friends” actress Jennifer Aniston said in a recent interview: “He was happy. He was healthy. He had stopped smoking. He got into shape. He wasn't in any pain. He had no problems. He was happy.”

The cult TV series “Friends” about six young friends in New York was produced in the USA from 1994 to 2004. Perry, Anniston and Co. played the main roles. Before that, Perry had his first television and film roles, including in the 1988 film drama “Jimmy Reardon”, the comedy “Fools Rush In” (1997) with Salma Hayek and “No Half Measures” (2000) with Bruce Willis. He battled addiction to alcohol, drugs and pills for decades.