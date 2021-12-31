Russia will defeat Ukraine instantly, in less than ten minutes, destroying key points of government without entering its territory. Such an outcome of a possible war between the two countries was predicted by the ex-head of the information department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Oleg Voloshin, reports RIA News…

According to the parliamentarian, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will lose those few signs of modernity that it now has. “They probably don’t understand at all what modern high-tech warfare is,” he said.

Earlier, the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, announced the preparation of the city for a possible emergency in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine. He called what is happening on the Ukrainian border “an unprecedented threat” and announced the organization of civil defense and the recruitment of reservists.

In recent weeks, statements have been made in Kiev and in the West about the threat of a Russian attack on Ukraine. The Kremlin called it a baseless escalation of tension.