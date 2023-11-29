There are increasing voices among Ukrainian generals who are pessimistic about the military situation. Zelensky responded with a direct message: Those who wage war should not think about tomorrow’s politics.

Still side by side? Army chief Valery Salushnyj (left) and President Volodymyr Zelenskyj in Kiev in early August Image: Picture Alliance

GWords from one of Ukraine’s most important military officials, General Serhiy Nayev, are nothing short of worrying. He said at the weekend that if Russia continued to increase the number and quality of its weapons production, the war, which is currently taking place primarily in the east and south of the country, could expand further.

Gerhard Gnauck Political correspondent for Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania based in Warsaw.

“We are preparing for it. We are building up our defenses, we are laying mines, we are training our troops.” This is not the first time that a leading Ukrainian military leader has recently expressed pessimism about the course of the war. This is contradicted by statements from the government, especially from Volodymyr Zelenskyj’s presidential office.