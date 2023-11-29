The latest issue of the weekly Weekly Famitsu coming out in Japan presents the review of one of the most anticipated titles coming out in December 2023. Let’s talk about DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Princea new chapter in the saga of DQM released seven years after the previous one, which landed on Nintendo 3DS in 2016.

The new adventure of a young man Psaromain antagonist of DRAGON QUEST IVwill be available on Nintendo Switch around the world starting from the next December 1st and a demo is already available on Nintendo eShop.

According to the editorial staff of Famitsu, DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince it’s a game 9 out of 10. All four editors gave the title the same score, making it a total 36 out of 40a figure very close to the scope Perfect Score.

Have you tried the demo of the title? While waiting for our review, let us know what you think.

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu