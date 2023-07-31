Former top athlete Yelena Isinbayeva served as Putin’s campaign aide, visited the frontline troops and saluted as a major. The IOC issues her a clean bill of health. Was there no life before the invasion of Ukraine?

“Everything you gave is yours, everything you hid and buried in the ground has long since rotted away.” This is how Yelena Isinbayeva introduces herself in her profile on Instagram. Because that sounds a bit cryptic, before we return to Yelena Isinbaeva’s presence, let’s put her CV first: Yelena Isinbaeva, born in Volgograd in 1982, was the best pole vaulter in the world. She has set 17 world records. The youngest, from 2009 in Zurich, when she crossed 5.06 meters, still stands today. As a star of Russian athletics, she was attractive to power in the country.

For the 2012 presidential election, she acted as a “trustee” in the election campaign of the candidate, whom she said not only talks but also acts; his merit is that Russia has “risen from its knees”. The candidate returned to the presidency in March 2012: Vladimir Putin. In 2014 she was mayor of the Olympic Village during the Sochi Winter Games. In March 2015 she was hired as a trainer in the Russian Ministry of Defense. Your rank: Ms. Major.