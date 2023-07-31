The burning freighter Fremantle Highway is expected to travel another 33 kilometers (18 mi) to a spot north of Schiermonnikoog and Ameland. On Sunday afternoon, the ship was moved to that intended temporary location. “The arrival time is still strongly dependent on weather, smoke, current and tide”, Rijkswaterstaat said on Monday morning.
