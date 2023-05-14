Nothing new on the NATO-Russia front

There Melons says the Popess: she doesn’t want to be second even to the Dad, to whom, after the little touch on the arm, we missed him giving a pat on the back and a slap. First thing he noticed Pope francesco, remarking her: “We are dressed alike”. Now tradition and therefore etiquette recommend that women wear black when meeting the Pope. White is only allowed for queens and wives of kings. Crypto-monarchists and the few who declare themselves monarchists have taken that white as a good omen. Others could consider it a gesture that reveals the progressive, innovative soul of our Premier League.

Sensation immediately denied by his dog-like behavior on a leash Bidenin much more important areas: foreign policy and increasingly serious mistakes made in going to war against the Russia and even in encouraging the Ukrainian tragiclown to ask for more and more arms and economic aid, to arrive at the final victory, the only way to be able to speak of peace.

Neither she, nor the sgarrante della Constitution, this year in the odor of the 2022 Golden Donkey award, they understood that visits to Kiev, invitations to Rome for meetings with the highest offices and invitations to lunch, only serve to satisfy him with further concessions. For propaganda, of which he is certainly a master, they continue to improve his international image, showing the great friendship and esteem that Mattarella, Melons And Tajanithey have for him.

To the nonchalant but sensitive Piaciona, whom we also saw moved, crying last December at the Canukkiah lighting ceremony at the Jewish museum, we should give her a gift, so that she could read it “Nothing new on the western front”, the masterpiece of the German Erich Maria Remarque. Hitler he hated it so much that he forbade its reprinting and reading. He even had the copies they managed to seize burned.

Mussolini he forbade its reprinting in Italy but, in his goodness, granted to Mondadori, to print copies for abroad. What was so scandalous or dangerous about that book? Absolutely nothing. It was the author’s account of the terrible war experience that saw many friends or simple fellow soldiers die during the war WWI. He describes the progressive brutalization of the boys in the trenches, who lived hoping to live day after day: just like the Russian and Ukrainian boys in the trenches and dungeons.

