The Ukraine war is raging mainly around Bakhmut in the east of the country. Russia continues its offensive despite heavy losses. The news ticker.

Bakhmut – The Government of Ukraine in Kyiv on Friday called on all civilians who are still in Bakhmut to leave the city immediately. “If you are sane, law-abiding and patriotic citizens, you should leave the city immediately,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchukin said on Friday, according to the news portal taz.

For months, Kremlin troops and the Ukrainian army have been fighting fiercely for Bakhmut. So far, neither side has achieved a breakthrough. Russia is said to suffer heavy losses in the offensives in the region. But the pressure on the Ukrainian defenders is constantly increasing. According to information from their boss Yevgeny Prigoschin, his mercenary troupe Wagner is said to have succeeded in conquering the strategically important town of Paraskovijivka. This is north of Bachmut. With the conquest of the place it should Russia be possible to fire on the supply and retreat routes of the army of Kiev in the Ukraine war.

An aerial view shows Bakhmut, which was almost completely destroyed by the Ukraine war. © Libkos/dpa

Ukraine war: Kiev plans advance on Crimean peninsula

“The place Paraskovijivka is completely under the control of departments of the mercenary company Wagner,” Prigozhin said, according to the Russian agency Interfax. There was no independent confirmation. The place was not mentioned in the evening report of the Ukrainian General Staff. Should the neighboring villages of Verkhivka, Berkhivka and Jahidne also be conquered in the Ukraine war, the Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut could no longer be supplied from the north. In the south of Bakhmut, too, Russian forces are pushing behind the Ukrainians.

In return, Kiev appears to be planning advances on another front in the Ukraine war. According to Moscow, Kiev has the Crimean Peninsula targeted. The region was occupied by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014 and then annexed. Now they would USA incite Ukraine to strike the Black Sea Peninsula, according to Moscow. “Now the American warmongers are going even further: they incite the Kiev regime to further escalate by bringing the war to our territory,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in Moscow.

Ukraine war: Kiev wants fighter jets from the West

The trigger was statements by top US diplomat Victoria Nuland, according to which Washington considers Russian military facilities in Crimea to be legitimate targets. “Ukraine will not be safe unless Crimea is at least demilitarized,” Nuland said in Washington. Kiev can count on support from the USA.

Meanwhile, at the Munich Security Conference (Siko), the Ukrainian President called for more military aid to his country. In the Ukraine war, his country primarily needs combat aircraft. So far, however, Ukraine’s western allies have not been willing to support Kiev with fighter jets. According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, that could change soon. Kuleba said in Munich that he was certain “that the aircraft problem would be solved.” “It will take a little more time.” (dil/dpa)