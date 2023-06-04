War comes to Russia with new attacks in the Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine. The toll from the bombing that took place in the last few hours is at least 2 dead and 6 wounded. Since Friday, the victims are 7 and the areas affected are at least 4. “The settlements of the urban district of Shebekino are under fire from the Ukrainian armed forces,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram, specifying that the two civilians killed were in the courtyard of their homes at the time of the attack.

THE ATTACKS OF THE LEGION AND THE VOLUNTEERS

Among the wounded there would also be two children, he added, a 13-year-old boy shot in the shoulder and an 11-year-old girl wounded by a shrapnel in the eye. The actions are attributed to the Legion for the Freedom of Russia and the Russian Volunteer Corps: Made up of elements opposing Vladimir Putin, militias are not officially part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Legion is coordinated by former deputy Ilya Ponomarev, it is part of an international Legion, made up of volunteers and controlled by Ukrainian soldiers. The Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) is made up mostly of Russian speakers, some of them ultra-nationalists.

THE OBJECTIVES OF THE ATTACKS

Their incursions have a double objective: forcing Russia to deploy forces to the border, subtracting them from other areas, and affecting the morale of the enemy, forced to fight on their own soil. “It’s not about dying like heroes,” Alexei Baranovksiy, a Legion spokesman, told Ukrainian TV. “The goal is to distract the Russian army from other directions, these are operations to gain experience in the field and to show in Russia that resistance is possible and must be supported,” he said.

US WEAPONS AND MEANS TO STRIKE IN RUSSIA

The link with Kiev is highlighted by what the Washington Post writes, quoting American sources. Pro-Ukrainian fighters who launched a cross-border raid last week used four tactical weapons offered to Ukraine by the United States and Poland, at least two of which were captured by Russian forces, rifles supplied by Belgium and the Czech Republic, and at least one At-4 anti-tank weapon supplied to US forces and other Western countries.

The question inevitably arises of the use of weapons supplied to Kiev by non-compliant NATO and of Kiev’s commitment to keep them safe. Three of the vehicles brought to Russia had been supplied by the US and the fourth by Poland. The raids have been signed