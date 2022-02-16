Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Ukraine Ukrainian president urged to flag and sing the national anthem just today, video shows citizens carrying a 200-meter flag

February 16, 2022
In the Ukrainian capital, the townspeople carried the 200-meter-long Ukrainian flag together.

Ukraine blue-yellow flags are fluttering and the national anthem is fresh today in Ukraine, if the citizens follow the president Volodomyr Zelensky a call to celebrate ‘unity day’.

Why today, February 16? Because, according to U.S. intelligence, this day would have been a possible time for a possible Russian invasion.

Zelenskyi officially signed a decree designating the day as Unity Day. You can read more about this topic from here.

HS aired a live broadcast from the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, from the Ukrainian capital, Reuters, which brought a 200-meter-long Ukrainian flag to the Olympic Stadium.

