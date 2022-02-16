The Japanese company already carried out this discontinuation in Latin America in 2020, but now it will be global.

If you are still a Wii U or Nintendo 3DS user, you will be interested in knowing the news of the closure of digital stores what nintendo has announced few hours ago. If you want to get hold of games from both platforms through the shop You will have to hurry, since the Big N has confirmed that in the coming months it will no longer be possible.

The Japanese company has set a date for discontinuation on a global scale after a first closure in Latin America in 2020. The digital stores of its last generation systems will no longer provide service at the end of March 2023, although before that there will be two other phases in 2022 in which the options to acquire games in this format will be limited. From then on, we will have to opt for the physical editions.

Next, the three phases that Nintendo has announced:

As of May 23, 2022 We will not be able to use a credit card to add funds to an eShop account on either Wii U or any Nintendo 3DS system.



We will not be able to use a credit card to add funds to an eShop account on either Wii U or any Nintendo 3DS system. As of August 30, 2022 The option to redeem a Nintendo eShop Card to add funds to an account will be disabled in the digital stores on both platforms. Download codes may continue to be redeemed until the date of final closure.



The option to redeem a Nintendo eShop Card to add funds to an account will be disabled in the digital stores on both platforms. Download codes may continue to be redeemed until the date of final closure. In March 2023 will result in the cancellation of the ability to make new purchases of games and content available in the eShop for Wii and Nintendo 3DS.

It must be clarified that the games, DLCs and programs that are already associated with our account will not be affected for this operation, so they will continue to be our property and we can download them whenever we want in the different systems. Also, there is the possibility of continuing to receive software updates to play online.

Digital backgrounds will be used on SwitchRegarding the unused money that we have in the eShop, Nintendo has commented that users who link their Wii and 3DS Nintendo Network ID wallet to the current Nintendo account they will be able to dispose of the remaining balance on Switch. Starting in March 2023, these funds will be used to purchase content on the hybrid console.

Precisely about Switch Nintendo has spoken recently, confirming that it is still in the middle of its life cycle. Something logical if we attend to the tremendous success at a sales level that it has managed to maintain since its launch in 2017. The portable and desktop consoles have already exceeded 100 million consoles, placing them ahead of the figures for other relevant platforms such as Wii and PlayStation.

