Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Roman Mashovets met with State Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Tobias Lindner, during which he proposed to Berlin to increase assistance to Kiev to strengthen security. About it reported on the office website.

“The importance of stopping the Nord Stream-2 project was noted, which would be a clear signal of the determination of Germany and other European countries in resisting Russian aggression,” the message says.

Mashovets also informed Lindner about the security situation in the east and around the country. He invited the Secretary of State of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany to take measures to consolidate the states of the European Union, NATO and the entire Western community “to prevent further aggressive actions” on the part of Russia.

Earlier, Moscow proposed to the North Atlantic Alliance to abandon plans to expand to the east and the annexation of Ukraine and other states. This is stated in the Russian draft agreement with NATO in the field of security. Within the framework of the project, the Russian side also called on the NATO member states to abandon the conduct of any military activity on the territory of Ukraine, as well as other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia.