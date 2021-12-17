EI Girona already steps on the playoff positions for promotion to First Division. He is sixth (he adds the same 31 points as Las Palmas) after overcoming, offering a showy, effective game and full of details, to a Burgos who had a hard time knowing where the blows came from. Guillermo put some emotion to the duel with the 2-1, but Calero’s team, which reached Montilivi dragging three consecutive wins in the League, he could not face a Girona that seems to have left the roller mode in automatic.

And it is that in the first half, the rojiblanco block not only controlled possession but Aleix García, Samu Saiz and Álex Baena seemed undetectable. They form a carat trident and if you add Stuani, this Girona seems unstoppable. Burgos had many problems to contain them and in attack it hardly disturbed Juan Carlos. All the occasions were from Girona and, in the 19 ‘, came the 1-0 of Juanpe. The center-back headed a measured cross from Samu Saiz on target and that was the starting gun a few minutes from Aleix García, Samu Saiz, who shot the crossbar in the 28th minute, and from a Baena who assisted Stuani for the 2-0. The broken to Burgos could go to more, but the Uruguayan forgave, in the addition, the 3-0 after another pass measured by a Samu Saiz who remembers that player who, if he wants, is one of the best in the Second Division.

Already in the second half, Burgos not only gave the feeling of wanting to react but they did so because, in 60 ‘, managed to get fully into the game with 2-1. William, who came out after the break, took advantage of a great action by Valcarce to punish Girona’s first and only defensive error in the match. But It was to mark and the Girona team re-carbureted. And in 76 ‘, the sentence. Arnau made his umpteenth appearance on the right wing and gave it 3-1 to a Stuani who established himself as a ‘top scorer’. With this double he already has 14 points this year. He is the leader of a Girona that scares.