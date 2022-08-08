Ukraine’s internal security service said on Monday that Ukraine had arrested two people recruited by Russian intelligence services for plotting to kill the Ukrainian defense minister and head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency.
The agency added in a statement that the Ukrainian security services had foiled a plot by the Russian Military Intelligence Agency to use a sabotage group to carry out three killings, one of which targeted a prominent Ukrainian activist.
#Ukraine #thwarts #assassination #attempt #defense #minister #intelligence #chief
Leave a Reply