Ukraine, Elya under the bombs dies at the age of 6 of a heart attack

The Ukrainian embassy in Italy announced the death of Elya, the 6-year-old girl who died of a heart attack. The girl lived for almost a year a few kilometers from the fighting in southeastern Ukraine.

“6-year-old Elya from Avdiivka has been living five kilometers from the front line for the past 11 months and has been hiding most of the time in the basement with her family out of fear of Russian artillery shelling. She died of a heart attack two days ago, after constant stress ”.

Avdiivka is a city in eastern Ukraine located in Donetsk, a disputed territory between Ukrainians and Russians.

