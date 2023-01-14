Just a few days ago, Flavio Briatore was caught together with Barbara D’Urso, in a luxury hotel in Milan. Thus, the entrepreneur has returned to being talked about and there are many background stories about him that have come out, such as those concerning his ex-wife, Elisabetta Gregoraci, and the alleged marriage contract of the two.

Elisabetta Gregoraci he is enjoying his story with Giulio Fratini, the man 13 years her junior who appears to have stolen her heart. The 30-year-old is the grandson of the brand’s founder Rifle and is even included by Forbes in the list of under 30 talents who have distinguished themselves in 2020.

Passionate about luxury watches, he would have a collection that exceeds two thousand pieces, with an estimated value of around two million euros.

The manager today works in different sectors, among hotel luxury, clothing And bioenergy and before Gregoraci (with whom, however, he has not yet formalized the relationship) he was linked to Raffaella Fico and Roberta Morise.

Gregoraci had already hinted at GF Vip that there was someone waiting for her outside but now she has come out on her social networks, where she has already posted several shots with what appears to be in all respects his new flame.

Yet, according to some rumors, until recently the woman should have respected an agreement with her ex-husband that prevented from having new relationships!

Briatore: agreement on Elisabetta Gregoraci’s boyfriend?

To reveal the existence of a post-nuptial contract signed by Elisabetta Gregoraci and Flavio Briatore had been Alfonso Signorini, in 2019, during a hosted by Piero Chiambretti.

Few people know it but there is one crazy post marriage contract between Gregoraci and Briatore. The sine qua non that he imposed on her is this: for three years after the separation she must not be seen in the newspapers with another man, otherwise she must pay hefty penalties.

the director of Chi had revealed, who then underlined how the woman didn’t do it never see with other people.

Maybe he’s dating someone, though minding its own business.

the conductor had said. Eli had denied everything but, in fact, it was a long time before she showed herself in public with a man other than the father of her child…