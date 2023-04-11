Ukraine, from the US government’s leak on Kiev to the Kremlin’s denial of arms shipments from Egypt

After the leak of some news secret papers in the USAwho would claim that Kiev is changing i plans militarythe Ukrainian national security council, as reported by the secretary of the council to CNN Oleksiy Danilov: “I don’t know who CNN spoke to. In any case, I can say that the number of people who know about our plans is extremely limited. And I don’t think the informant in contact with the US broadcaster has anything to do with our plans.”

Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, continues: “The data of certain operations, the number of units, who is involved and in which direction are top secret information”. While from Pentagon let it be known that allthe affair represents a serious risk to the security of the Western bloc‘. Precisely the continuous flow of confidential information concerned all the main international dossiers: The latest revelations concerned the direct involvement in the Ukrainian conflict of the United States, United Kingdom, Latvia and France present on the field with a contingent of a hundred soldiers involved in operations special.

But today’s news is about other revelations, from Washington Post. The American newspaper got a document which speaks of the intention of the Egyptian government to produce and send 40,000 rockets to Russia. The document is part of the group of confidential US documents that ended up online in recent days. The one obtained by the Washington Post, which had not been published so far, dates back to February 17th and quotes a conversation that the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi he allegedly had with some important military officials.

